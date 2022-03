TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Concurrent with the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, the 38th edition of International Holy Quran Competitions, as the most prestigious qur’anic event, was held in Andisheh Hall of Art Bureau in Tehran on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Head of Endowment and Charity Affairs Organization Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mehdi Khamoushi and Head of Friday Prayers Policy-Setting Council Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari.