US announces drills with Canada, Denmark in Alaska, Greenland

"North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) will conduct ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26), a joint and combined multi-domain Field Training Exercise (FTX) in various locations throughout Alaska and Greenland from Feb. 23 - March 13, 2026," US Northern Command said in a press release on its website, TASS reported.

According to it, AE26 "includes participation from Denmark, Canada, Alaska National Guard, and interagency partners" including the FBI and the US Coast Guard, among other agencies.

The drills are designed "to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance interoperability" among US partners in the Arctic, the press release reads. Key exercise objectives include cruise missile defense, countering unmanned aerial systems and arctic survival and mobility training.

MNA