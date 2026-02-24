5 terrorists killed in security operation in SW Pakistan

A spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police said that the operation was conducted near a refugee camp on the basis of intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The CTD official said that security personnel engaged the suspects in a gun battle, resulting in the killing of all five terrorists, including a suicide bomber who detonated himself to avoid arrest, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The terrorists were planning attacks on police headquarters and a cadet college in the region," said the official, adding that weapons and explosive materials were recovered from a vehicle at the scene.

The official added that search and clearance operations in the surrounding area were ongoing to ensure no other suspects remain at large, the report added.

MA/PR