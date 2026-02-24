Border guards seize weapons near Iran-Afghanistan border

Brigadier General Majid Shoja said the seizure was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to secure the border strip and prevent the smuggling of weapons into the country.

“In line with efforts to block illegal border crossings and decisively confront arms traffickers, border guards of the Taybad regiment successfully uncovered a shipment of smuggled weapons and ammunition,” Shoja stated.

He added that following intelligence reports indicating that a cache of weapons and ammunition had been moved to the border area for transfer deeper into the country within the regiment’s jurisdiction, the matter was placed on the agenda for specialized intelligence and operational action, according to Press TV.

Shoja explained that border forces, conducting a joint intelligence operation while observing security precautions, cleared the targeted area and discovered eight handguns, 16 magazines, 12 explosive detonators, and one fragmentation hand grenade.

The seized weapons and ammunition have been handed over to the relevant judicial authorities.

The commander emphasized that border guards are working around the clock to safeguard the country’s frontiers, adding that through comprehensive intelligence monitoring and precise operational measures, smugglers are identified and dealt with firmly.

Iranian forces frequently engage in clashes with foreign-backed terrorist outfits or carry out operations against them near the country’s western and eastern borders.

MNA