Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia to finalize power grid connection

In her meeting with Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, Iran’s roads minister pointed to the deep historical, cultural and religious bonds between the two nations, expressing hope that the talks between Tehran and Baku will lead to the tangible results in line with securing common interests of the two countries.

Highlighting the unique and privileged relations between the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan, Sadegh emphasized that cooperation between Tehran and Baku in growing in the fields of water, electricity and power plant.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the roads minister pointed to the latest situation of joint projects between Iran and Azerbaijan, noting that the two sides agreed to take effective steps in completion of construction operation of the joint Khoda Afarin and Qiz Qalesi projects.

Water cooperation focused on joint projects related to the Khoda Afarin and Qiz Qalesi dams and power plants, along with the Marazad–Orduabad hydropower project, she highlighted.

It is hoped that financial problems of joint projects would be resolved as soon as possible and the suitable ground will be laid for the full implementation of the agreements between the two countries with the incessant support and follow-up of the Azerbaijani side, Iran’s roads minister added.

