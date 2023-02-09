Iran gave painful responses to Zionists after failed attack

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif told Sputnik, "We are determined to defend the national interests and security of our people and we have all the necessary mechanisms for doing so."

Earlier, Sharif told Almasirah that the perpetrators of the failed Isfahan military facility incident will regret it.

The enemies know the consequences of their actions and realize that any move against Iran will be met with severe punishment, he said.

On January 28 the Iranian Defense Ministry said its air defense units have repelled a drone attack on a military workshop in the central city of Isfahan.

The ministry made the announcement in an early Sunday statement after an explosion was reported at one of Isfahan’s defense industry complexes.

The ministry said one of its workshop complexes had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

The ministry noted that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.

The ministry then assured the Iranian nation that such indiscriminate and uncalucalted attacks will have no effect on the country’s overall march toward progress.

