270K liters of smuggled fuel seized in S Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – Police confiscated 270 thousand liters of fuel from smugglers in the southern part of Iran.

The police commander of Kish Island Ali Asghar Jamali said that 270 thousand liters of fuel have been seized from four boats belonging to smugglers.

Some 19 crew members of the boats have been detained in this regard, he announced.

Smugglers sought to sell the smuggled fuel to foreign vessels on the border of Iran with the Persian Gulf states, he further noted.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

