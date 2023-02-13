Iran's Cultural Week kicks off in Turkmenistan

Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili is in Turkmenistan to participate in the event at an invitation of Turkmenistan's Minister of Culture.

The opening ceremony of the Cultural Week of the Islamic Republic of Iran takes place in the Palace of Mukams of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan.

During the cultural event, Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Abbas Ali Arbab Khales said that the two countries enjoy countless commonalities.

Religion, culture, social traditions, language, ritual and handicrafts arts, and civilization are among the common areas between the two states, he further noted.

As part of the creative action, a number of events will be held in Ashgabat, including a concert and an exhibition of arts and crafts, master classes, and a screening of Iranian films.

A cultural program is organized for guests, including visits to museums and sights of the Turkmen capital.

The Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan will host an exhibition of works of decorative and applied art, as well as a festival of dishes of national Iranian cuisine during the event.

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili told reporters prior to his upcoming travel to Turkmenistan that Iran has held meetings with all Muslim states during the current Iranian year.

With regard to the visit, he expressed hope that new MoUs will be inked between the two countries in various fields, particularly in art and culture.

