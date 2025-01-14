Iran determined to seriously develop clean energies: Envoy

The 15th Assembly of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) under theme of “Accelerating Renewable Energy Transition-The Way Forward” has kicked off in Abu Dhabi with participation of 170 member states.

Iranian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Reza Ameri stressed Iran’s commitment to developing the renewable energies.

Referring to Iran's position as one of the leading oil and gas producers, he said that Iran has so far installed about 1.3 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, including solar, wind, biomass, and small hydroelectric power plants.

Expounding on the future programs of Iran, the envoy announced that the country has targeted to increase renewable energy capacity to 30,000 MW by 2030 within the framework of 2031 Vision Plan.

As a new member of the IRENA Council, Iran has announced its readiness to play an effective role in reviewing programs, budgets, and strengthening cooperation among member countries.

The diplomat emphasized the need to strengthen international solidarity to achieve the goal of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030.

He then called for comprehensive cooperation to ensure a sustainable and equitable future in the energy sector.

