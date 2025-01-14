  1. Economy
Tehran, Turkey’s Van train to be launched soon: RAI CEO

Tehran, Turkey’s Van train to be launched soon: RAI CEO

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, known as RAI, Nasser Bakhtiari has said that Tehran-Van train will soon be launched.

Offering quality services to the people has been cited as the main aim of launching the railway, he emphasized.

As one of the main players in the country's passenger rail industry, the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways plays an important role in providing quality services to the noble people of the country.

On January 07, Iran and Turkey signed an agreement to launch a train between Tehran and Van city in the neighboring Turkey.

According to a statement by Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, following numerous meetings and bilateral meetings between the CEOs of Iran and Turkey railways, the Tehran-Van passenger train will be launched next month.

The statement said that the Tehran-Van train was launched in July 2019. According to the officials at the time, the train was launched in cooperation with the Iranian and Turkish railways with the aim of developing cooperation between the countries of the region and developing the Iran tourism and other countries' tourism industry, but the project was delayed for following years.

