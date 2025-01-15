Yemen hits Tel Aviv, Eilat in fresh operations

Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday night.

According to him, the targets of the operations included a military target in Tel Aviv and the power plant in Eilat Port.

The Yemeni armed forces carried out a drone attack on a military in Jaffa, as well as a missile attack on the Eilat power plant.

Saree stressed that both of the operations were successful.

The Yemeni armed forces will increase their military operations against the Israeli enemy, and with the help of God Almighty, they will be able to attack more military targets of the enemy in the next phase to support the Palestinian Resistance, he underlined.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

