Iran FM urges using potentials to rise ties with other states

He made the remarks in a meeting with Governor General of Khorasan Razavi province Gholamhossein Mozaffari on Tuesday and underlined taking advantage of high capacities of the shrine city of Mashhad for boosting trade and economic cooperation of the country with other states.

During the meeting, Iran’s top diplomat referred to the province's high capacities and amenities, especially in the fields of cultural and pilgrimage tourism and healthcare and emphasized the continuation of activities to facilitate holding of various regional and international events in Khorasan Razavi province.

The governor general of this province, for his part, noted that his province is ready to establish very close cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for offering quality services to pilgrims and foreign tourists in particular.

