Armenia, US kick off talks on cooperation on nuclear energy

"We also commence negotiations on a nuclear cooperation agreement with the United States, commonly known as 123 Agreement. It will provide a framework for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and mark our commitment to peaceful nuclear development under the highest standards of safety, security, and non-proliferation," he noted.

He also added that establishing the strategic partnership between Yerevan and Washington "is not only fitting but essential for navigating the complex geopolitical landscape."

"Looking ahead, we are eager to continue working with the new United States administration to fulfill the ambitious goals outlined in our Strategic Partnership Charter," the Armenian foreign minister concluded.

MP/