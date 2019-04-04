Vice president hails 'growing Iran-Turkmenistan cultural ties'

Iran and Turkmenistan held their first joint Nowruz (Persian New Year) celebration in Bajgiran border crossing on Thursday, in a ceremony attended by Iranian and Turkmen vice presidents and Razavi Khorasan governor Alireza Razm Hosseini as well as several senior cultural officials from the two countries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mounesan said such ceremony is the sign of peace and friendship between the two sides, which has been growing in the past years.

The official added that it is not the common border, which has got the two nations closer, but in fact, it is the culture and civilization which has brought about such brotherly ties.

Mounesan expressed gratitude to the Turkmen people and government and President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow who helped hold the event, saying that Nowruz conveys the message of friendship, altruism, hope and attempts for flourishing.

He also hailed the efforts made by Iranian and Turkmen governments to expand cooperation in different fields, expressing hope that the measures would lead to fostering tourism in both countries.

Several countries, including Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan celebrate the Persian New Year which starts on March 21 every year (March 20 in leap years).

