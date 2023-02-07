Iran starts preparations for dairy exports to Japan

Iranian agriculture ministry (MAJ) ordered its various departments on Tuesday to start preparations for exports of dairy products to Japan after the East Asian country included Iran in its list of authorized dairy suppliers.

A letter addressed to heads of Iran’s dairy industry asscociations showed that the MAJ will offer its support to companies planning to supply dairy products, including powdered milk, to Japan.

Iran has seen a major increase in its farming exports in recent years as better precipitation conditions have boosted yields and the government has continued to support the sector as part of efforts to diversify the economy away from crude revenues, Press TV reported.

Iranian agrifood exports have now expanded to cover markets outside of the region, including countries in East Asia, where demand for affordable high-quality Iranian products have increased in recent years.

The MAJ announced last week that a large shipment of honey will be exported from Iran to China in the near future as part of an agreement reached with Chinese authorities last year.

