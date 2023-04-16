Iran air force to fly 40 different fighter jets on Army Day

"The April 18th parade is different this year compared to previous years as it will witness the presence of more than 40 different locally produced and non-locally manufactured fighter jets, including Saeqeh, Kowsar, F5, F4, F4, F7, MiG, Sukhoi, in the sky of all over the country with a focus on the sky of Tehran and the shrine of Imam Khomeini (RA), the founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, to show the air power of Islamic Iran to the world," Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi said on Sunday, two days before the anniversary of the Iranian Army Day on April 18.

"Enhancing the specialized knowledge of pilots, especially young pilots, the level of preparedness of air operational units and ensuring the preservation and protection of the country's air frontiers are among the other envisaged goals of this air parade," the air force commander said.

He further said that the parade will bring a message of friendship and peace to the neighboring friendly countries while it will assure all those who love the Islamic Republic of Iran.

