The Iranian players thrashed their American rival 8-3.

Earlier, Iran’s team was beaten by Argentina in the tournament.

The Iranian men’s hockey team were edged past by Argentina 5-4 on Sunday.

Iran which claimed bronze in 2018, will play Australia, South Africa, and the Czech Republic in the following days.

The competition is being held in Pretoria, South Africa from Feb. 5 to 11.

