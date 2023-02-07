Iran hockey team beats Australia

Iran’s sportsmen emerged victorious over Australia 6-4.

The Iranian players thrashed their American rival 8-3 in their second match.

In their opening match, Iran’s team was beaten by Argentina in the tournament.

The Iranian men’s hockey team were edged past by Argentina 5-4 on Sunday.

Iran that claimed bronze in 2018, will play Australia, South Africa, and the Czech Republic in the following days.

The competition is being held in Pretoria, South Africa from Feb. 5 to 11.

AMK/FNA14011118000366