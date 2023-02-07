  1. Sports
Feb 7, 2023, 1:10 PM

Iran hockey team beats Australia

Iran hockey team beats Australia

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s men’s hockey team defeated Australia at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup South Africa 2023 being held in South Africa.

Iran’s sportsmen emerged victorious over Australia 6-4.

The Iranian players thrashed their American rival 8-3 in their second match.

In their opening match, Iran’s team was beaten by Argentina in the tournament.

The Iranian men’s hockey team were edged past by Argentina 5-4 on Sunday.

Iran that claimed bronze in 2018, will play Australia, South Africa, and the Czech Republic in the following days.

The competition is being held in Pretoria, South Africa from Feb. 5 to 11.

AMK/FNA14011118000366

News Code 197135

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News