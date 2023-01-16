Iran beat Saudi Arabia on penalty shootouts to reach final

The Iranian national women's ice hockey team defeated Suadi Arabia national women's ice hockey team on penalty shootouts to be able to take part in the final round at the Islamic countries tournament underway in Kazan, Tatarstan.

The two teams equalized 0-0 at the end of the match and the penalty shootouts determined which team to go to the final match.

Eventually, Iran defeated Saudi Arabia 3-1 on penalties.

In their final match, Iran's female players will face Tatarstan on Tuesday.

Prior to this match, the Iranian women’s squad lost to Tatarstan but defeated the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain in the tournament.

Over 300 hockey players from 14 Islamic states are participating in the tournament in Tatarstan in the Russian Federation.

From January 14 to 17, Kazan hosts the first ice hockey tournament among teams from Islamic countries.

