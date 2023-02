Iranian men’s hockey team were edged past by Argentina 5-4 at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup South Africa 2023 on Sunday.

Iran that claimed bronze in 2018, will play Australia, South Africa and Czech Republic in the following days.

Iran's national team will meet the US in Pool B on Monday.

The competition is being held in Pretoria, South Africa from Feb. 5 to 11.

