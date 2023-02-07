Iran’s para taekwondokas bag 4 medals in Turkey

Alireza Bakht (-80 kg) snatched gold, Saeed Sadeghianpour (-63 kg) and Hamed Haghshenas (+80 kg) received silver and Amir Mohammad Haghitshenas (-70 kg) took bronze.

Also in the women’s category, Maryam Abdullahpour and Rosa Ebrahimi won gold medals in the -47 and -57 weight classes respectively.

Other taekwondo fighters Romina Chamsourki and Mahtab Nabavi won two bronze medals for Iran.

Some 108 contenders fought at the sporting event in Istanbul.

The two-day Para WT President’s Cup kicked off in the city of Istanbul on Saturday and wrapped up today.

AMK/IRIB3745541