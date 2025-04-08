Gharibabadi reports on meeting btw. Iran, Russia, China

Following the agreements made between deputies’ foreign ministers in Beijing, a fruitful and constructive meeting was held in Moscow on Tuesday at the expert and technical level between Iran, Russia, and China, he wrote in a post on his X account.

In the Moscow meeting, the delegations in the trilateral meeting shared their views and propositions regarding the path forward and developments related to Iran’s nuclear issue, the lifting of sanctions, and UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The delegations of the three countries emphasized their commitment to continuing close coordination trilaterally.

Based on its principled commitment to diplomacy, Iran continues to consult with all relevant parties, the Iranian diplomat went on to say.

Trilateral talks between Iran, Russia, and China on Iran's nuclear program began this afternoon behind closed doors in Moscow.

Previously, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson of Iran Esmaeil Baghaei, along with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova and Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, announced the holding of trilateral meeting between Iran, China, and Russia in Moscow

