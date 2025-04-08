Russia and US to hold new round of consultations in Istanbul

A new round of Russia-US consultations will take place in Istanbul in the coming days, the Russian state-run TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian delegation will be led by Alexander Darchiev, recently appointed as Russia's ambassador to the U.S., while the U.S. delegation will be headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.

Both delegations will be made up of only diplomats and the talks will focus on normalizing the operations of the diplomatic missions of both countries, the ministry was cited as saying.

MNA