China wants a deal but they don't know how to get it started

China was also looking for a deal but they did not know how to get it started and that he was waiting for the call from the country, he emphasized, the Economic Times reported.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he also talked to the acting President of South Korea Han Duck Soo about the nations "tremendous and unsustainable surplus, tariffs, shipbuilding and large scale purchase of US LNG and the military protection" the US provides the Asian country.

He also said that a top South Korean delegation was on the way to the US to chalk put a "great deal".

Trump added that South Korea began military payments in the the first term but the deal was terminated by former president Joe Biden.



