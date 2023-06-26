Separatists, traitors will have no safety margine: Salami

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Monday in a ceremony at Hamza Seyyed al-Shohada (AS) base in Urmia to introduce the new commander of the base and the commander of the West Azerbaijan Martyrs Corps.

"Enemies want Iran to be like Syrian cities," the IRGC chief said, adding that they spare no efforts to undermine Iran's security.

"Syrian cities are an example of what the enemy wants for the people of Iran. They want poverty, loss of trade and security, making women widows and children orphans. This is what is in the mind of sinister enemies and what they want in Islamic countries, which of course have failed so far."

He expressed his gratitude to the campaign and efforts of the IRGC base (Hamza Seyyed al-Shohada base) in the northwestern Province of West Azarbaiajn, saying, "The enemy never dares to invade the western borders of Iran."

Salami pointed out, "We are facing big enemies who have lined up in front of us and have designed plots for us", adding," They have plotted to divide Muslims."

He stressed that all the armed forces in Iran are always ready to thwart their plots.

The IRGC chief went on to warn the enemies that the people of Iran will not allow separatists and traitors to threaten the independence of the country.

"These people will not allow the enemies to plot to undermine the security of the borders, and none of them will have a safety margin," he continued.

