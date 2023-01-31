  1. Politics
Jan 31, 2023, 5:00 PM

Russia FM:

Iran to join talks on normalization of Turkish-Syria ties

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The Russian Foreign Minister said that there is an agreement in principle for Tehran to join the normalization process of Turkey and Syria, in which Moscow is also taking part.

"There is a principle agreement to engage Iran in the trilateral discussions among Russia, Turkey and Syria," Sergey Lavrov told a briefing, following a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Moscow on Tuesday, according to Sputnik news agency.

"Russia supports Ankara's interest in improving relations with Damascus and will develop work in this regard," the minister added.

The news came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Tehran may join talks on the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus, in which Moscow is taking part.

"Earlier, we suggested trilateral talks be held to see what may come of them. They involve Russia, Turkey, and Syria. Iran may also join [this format]," the Turkish president said at a meeting with the youth, which was televised by the TRT channel, according to the Russian TASS news agency.

MNA/FNA14011111000750; PR

News Code 196881

