Turkey welcomes decision for Iran to join talks btw Ankara,

"We are pleased that Iran is joining this process. Iran is an important side. I think it will be able to contribute to this process," he said in comments broadcast by the TRT television channel.

"The participation of Iran in the negotiating process, which is held with the mediation of Russia, will make it easier. As part of this process, we are talking about ensuring the security of our borders, the neutralization of the terrorist threat with respect to our country, the return of Syrian refugees, a worthy and safe return," Kalin continued.

He said it hadn’t been determined yet when the foreign ministers of Turkey and Syria would meet.

"So far, neither the place nor the date has been determined. Foreign ministers are working in this area. Maybe, it will take place this month, but there is no exact decision. However, we can expect that the meeting will take place within the next few weeks," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier at a news conference following talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry that Russia believed participation of Iran in any further talks to settle relations between Turkey and Syria made sense. He said an agreement on the matter had been reached.

MNA/PR