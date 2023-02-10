  1. Politics
Iran to join trilateral talks between Syria, Turkey, Russia

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Tehran will join the trilateral negotiations between Syria, Turkey and Russia on the settlement between Damascus and Ankara, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

When asked if Iran is ready to join the trilateral contacts on the settlement of the dialogue between Ankara and Damascus, the envoy answered in an affirmative.

"Yes, we will join as well," the Iranian envoy TASS during a solemn event, dedicated to the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Meanwhile, Jalali expressed his hope that such accession of Iran will take place before the upcoming meeting at the level of foreign ministers.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan floated the idea that Iran could join the talks on the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus, which currently also involves Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Iran’s potential accession to the talks reasonable.

