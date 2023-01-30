Al Bukamal on Iraq-Syria border comes under attack again

Russia Today quoted its correspondent in Iraq as saying that the Al Bukamal area on the borders of Syria and Iraq has been targeted on Monday for the second time.

Some unknown planes targeted the Al-Qaim border crossing on the Iraqi border near the 9th Brigade of the Iraqi Border Guard with two missiles, it added.

No further details of the attack have been released.

The news comes as an Iraqi security source told Baghdad Today that the sound of several explosions was heard near the city of Al-Qaim in the west of Anbar province (near the border of Syria) and the sounds were caused by bombing in the border strip.

Some Iraqi sources also reported that a group of trucks carrying food came under fire in Al Bukamal late on Sunday. There were 25 trucks in the group, and the first four vehicles managed to cross the border. Unidentified attackers opened fire when the second group of three trucks approached the border crossing.

According to Al Mayadeen television, the attack caused material damage only.

A Syrian expert called the United States and the Zionist regime the main cause of the air attack on the food convoy in the border area of Al Bukamal.

