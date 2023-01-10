Erdogan may sit down with Syrian Presiden in May

Citing informed sources, the Turkish Aydinlik newspaper reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will probably meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

According to the source, the meeting will be held before Turkey's presidential elections which are likely to be held in May.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again said that he might meet his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad as part of the new normalization process between the two countries.

"We will bring our foreign ministers together and then, depending on developments, we will come together as leaders," Erdogan said in a party meeting.

"Our objective is to ensure peace and tranquility in the region, and to let peace prevail in the region," the Turkish president added.

The leaders of the two countries have not met each other since the outbreak of the war, in which Turkey has backed the armed Syrian opposition terrorist groups both politically and militarily.

