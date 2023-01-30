EU doesn't know who was involved in the attack on Isfahan

"We are following the news that is coming out of Iran, we do not know who was behind the attack, we do not know what exactly happen," Peter Stano on Monday told reporters, adding that the bloc "calls on all parties to refrain from any action that could contribute to the escalation of existing tensions in the region."

In a statement early on Sunday, the Iranian Defense Ministry announced that its air defense units had fended off a drone attack on a military workshop in Isfahan.

The ministry said one of the workshop complexes had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

The ministry underscored that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian condemned a "cowardly drone attack." Tehran also said it would not halt its progress on a "peaceful nuclear program."

Al Jazeera reported on Monday, citing an Iranian official that the preliminary data point to Israel's involvement in the recent Isfahan attack.

According to the Iranian official, drones that attacked the military workshop in the central city of Isfahan could have been launched from the territory of Iran, close to the attack site.

