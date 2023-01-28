Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 aircraft crash in India's Morena

“Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircrafts were on a routine operational flying training mission,” the Indian Air Force said. “One of the three pilots involved sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.”

The incident took place at 5.30 am. The aircraft reportedly took off from the Gwalior air base and initial reports suggested that they were on a training exercise.

A Court of Inquiry will establish the exact reason for the accident.

Meanwhile, a chartered aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

Police and administration have been sent to the spot, District Collector Alok Ranjan told ANI. Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city.

Eyewitnesses say that the plane caught fire when it was in the air. The plane has fallen to the ground long after the fire broke out as per locals, TimesNow reported.

However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.

MNA/PR