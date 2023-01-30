  1. World
Greek fighter jet crashes in Ionian Sea

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Two pilots are missing after a two-seater F-4 “Phantom” fighter jet of the Hellenic Airforce crashed into the Ionian Sea during a training flight Monday.

A statement from the Hellenic Air Force General Staff said the accident occurred at 10.30 a.m. 25 nautical miles (46km) south of the Andravida air base, in northwestern Peloponnese.

The status of the pilots is not known and a search and rescue operation is under way. Two Hellenic Air Force AB-205 helicopters, one Hellenic Navy S-70 helicopter and several Coast Guard vessels are taking part in the operation. A C-130 military transport plane is on standby.

Some media reported that the two pilots ejected from the aircraft but the information could not be confirmed.

