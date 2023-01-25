  1. Politics
Jan 25, 2023, 12:29 PM

Iraqi PM:

Baghdad trying to improve Tehran-Riyadh relations

Baghdad trying to improve Tehran-Riyadh relations

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Saying that Iraq has become a meeting place for the parties with different views, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani stressed that Baghdad will try to improve relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Iraqi prime minister made the remarks before departing for France on Wednesday.

Stressing that Iraq believes that the stability of the region will be achieved by removing tensions, al-Sudani added that Baghdad will try to bring the views of Tehran and Riyadh closer.

"We believe that dialogue is the only way to reach agreements between the two countries (of Iran and Saudi Arabia)," he stressed.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are holding talks at the security level after a period of diplomatic ties cut. Four rounds of Tehran-Riyadh negotiations were held last year and the fifth round was held several months ago in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

So far, five rounds of dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been held in Baghdad, hosted by Iraq, and several months ago, the former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi made trips to Saudi Arabia and Iran in this regard.

Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran is ready to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia and reopen the embassies whenever Riyadh is ready.

Saying that Iran has always welcomed dialogue and cooperation with the countries of the region, the Iranian top diplomat cited, "Our talks with Saudi Arabia will continue on its previous path. On the path of official diplomacy, we are ready to return to normal relations and reopen embassies whenever the Saudi side is ready."

"It is the Saudi side that should decide how it will pursue a constructive approach towards Iran," Amir-Abdollahian told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the third edition of the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF).

MP

News Code 196623

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News