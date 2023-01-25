Baghdad trying to improve Tehran-Riyadh relations

The Iraqi prime minister made the remarks before departing for France on Wednesday.

Stressing that Iraq believes that the stability of the region will be achieved by removing tensions, al-Sudani added that Baghdad will try to bring the views of Tehran and Riyadh closer.

"We believe that dialogue is the only way to reach agreements between the two countries (of Iran and Saudi Arabia)," he stressed.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are holding talks at the security level after a period of diplomatic ties cut. Four rounds of Tehran-Riyadh negotiations were held last year and the fifth round was held several months ago in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

So far, five rounds of dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been held in Baghdad, hosted by Iraq, and several months ago, the former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi made trips to Saudi Arabia and Iran in this regard.

Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran is ready to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia and reopen the embassies whenever Riyadh is ready.

Saying that Iran has always welcomed dialogue and cooperation with the countries of the region, the Iranian top diplomat cited, "Our talks with Saudi Arabia will continue on its previous path. On the path of official diplomacy, we are ready to return to normal relations and reopen embassies whenever the Saudi side is ready."

"It is the Saudi side that should decide how it will pursue a constructive approach towards Iran," Amir-Abdollahian told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the third edition of the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF).

MP