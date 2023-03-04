Iraq not need any country's combat forces: PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani made the comments in an interview with the Saudi TV network "Al-Hadath" on Saturday.

At the start of his remarks, the Iraqi premier stressed that corruption is more dangerous than ISIL.

"Sadr's movement is dynamic and we hope it will participate in all events," he continued, while expressing regret over Sadr's decision to withdraw from the parliament.

"But we respect this decision. We insist on communicating with everyone and participation of the Sadrist movement," he added.

Further, Al-Sudani said that his government officially rejected conducting military attacks on Iraqi territory, saying "Opposition with other countries on behalf of our country should be peaceful and in an unarmed way. Borders with Iran and Turkey are protected by federal forces in cooperation with Erbil. There are ongoing discussions with Tehran and Ankara regarding the water issue," pointed out.

"We don't want Iraq to be a battlefield. our country should be a linking point for countries. We do not need the combat forces of any country; But we need intelligence and training cooperation. Saudi Arabia is one of the central and strategic partners of Iraq. The Baghdad Summit will be held in the capital of Iraq."

At the same time, the Iraqi premier added, "Iraq is not a mediator between Tehran and America, but it creates initiatives and brings the approaches closer to each other " Early elections require the dissolution of parliament, and this decision is in the hands of political factions. The government is ready to implement this decision. We do not allow attacks on diplomatic delegations and advisors of the international coalition. We will not allow any party to engage Iraq into war and conflict against its national interests."

Iraq’s parliament passed a resolution, urged by its caretaker prime minister, calling for the removal of foreign troops from the country, after the US’ assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and a commander of an Iraqi PMU Abu Mahdi Muhandis in early 2020.

MNA/FNA4011213000504