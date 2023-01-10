Iran, Saudi Arabia sign MoU on Hajj pilgrimage

The MoU was inked during the visit of Seyyed Sadegh Hosseini visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia.

The negotiations and conclusion of the memorandum were conducted in a completely sincere and friendly atmosphere, and the parties discussed and exchanged views on the issues related to the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage.

No further details were published so far.

Recently, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh that Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of pilgrims for this year's hajj.

Hajj, also spelled as hadj, in Islam, is the pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which every adult Muslim must make at least once in his or her lifetime.

MP/5678805