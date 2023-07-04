Iran's top table tennis player advances in ITTF ranking

The ranking released on Tuesday showed that Noshad Alamian had improved his position among the top international tennis players after shining in WTT Contender Zagreb 2023.

The International Table Tennis Federation announced the new ranking of players in July 2023, and according to the ranking, Noshad Alamian improved by seven places and reached the 43rd position in the world.

Amir Hossein Hodaei advanced 11 places and gained 121st position, while Nima Alamian dropped nine places and attained the 202nd position in the world table tennis ranking.

Navid Shams, another Iranian national table tennis player, improved by thirty-six places and reached the 229th position.

AMK/IRIB3903044