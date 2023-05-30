Iranian table tennis player advances in World Ranking

The International Table Tennis Federation announced the new ranking of players in May 2023, and according to the ranking, Noshad Alamian improved by ten places and reached the 47th position in the world.

Amir Hossein Hodaei and Nima Alamian dropped five and four places respectively and attained the 130th and 190th positions in the world table tennis ranking.

Amin Ahmadian, another Iranian national table tennis player, improved by twenty places and reached the 230th position.

AMK/IRIB3866541