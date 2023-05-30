  1. Sports
May 30, 2023, 2:00 PM

Iranian table tennis player advances in World Ranking

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iranian best table tennis player Noshad Alamian was able to advance ten places in the new ranking of the International Table Tennis Federation.

The International Table Tennis Federation announced the new ranking of players in May 2023, and according to the ranking, Noshad Alamian improved by ten places and reached the 47th position in the world.

Amir Hossein Hodaei and Nima Alamian dropped five and four places respectively and attained the 130th and 190th positions in the world table tennis ranking.

Amin Ahmadian, another Iranian national table tennis player, improved by twenty places and reached the 230th position.

