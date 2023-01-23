Eurasia to ink free trade agreement with Iran

Andrey Slepnev told Russian media, "We and Iran recently conducted very significant negotiations to resolve a number of important issues.”

He voiced hope that the agreement would be signed in the near future.

According to the official, the main agenda of the talks was to abolish nearly all customs duties on Iran's trade with Eurasian member states, particularly with Russia.

Earlier, Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission told TASS News Agency that the free trade zone agreement between Eurasia and Iran would be signed in the first half of 2023.

