Foreign investors to participate in TIM 2023 in Tehran

Saying that so far, 4 technology exchange events have been held between D8 countries, Milad Sadrkhanlou stated that TIM 2023 is scheduled to be held with the participation of Iranian and foreign investors in Pardis Technology Park on February 27 and 28.

Start-up investors, knowledge-based companies, and universities will take part in this event, he added.

Stating that the event is aimed at attracting investment, Sadrkhanlou stressed that the Islamic countries that are members of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation participated in the past 4 TIM events. The TIM 5 will be held with differences, which is the presence of other countries outside the D8, he continued.

Sadrkhanlou also added that over a hundred knowledge-based companies, start-ups, investors, etc have registered for the event from Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kenya, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Syria, and Guinea.

Delegations from Mongolia, China, Ukraine, and Canada will also be present at this event virtually, according to him.

Software and information technology, medicine and medical equipment, mining and energy, as well as creative industries, are among the fields that start-ups can present their ideas about during the meeting.

