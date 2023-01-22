Europe on path of radicalism and struggle with diplomacy

Issuing the anti-Iranian resolution of the European Parliament in connection with the inclusion of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the list of terrorist institutions shows the intensification of radicalism in Europe and the continent's distance from diplomacy and international standards and shows a kind of chaos in this continent.

There is no doubt that all intellectuals in the world believe that sanctioning the official army of a country is against international standards and regulations, because official armies are responsible for the security of countries, guarding borders, dealing with enemies and fighting global threats such as terrorism. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as an official army of Iran, is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism in the region and this is completely undeniable. Even some European officials believe that if the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps did not fight terrorism, ISIS and Al-Qaeda would be active in European countries today and would have narrowed the field for them.

Although putting the IRGC's name on the list of terrorist groups was on the agenda of the European Parliament for a long time, it seems that the reason for this action at the current stage is related to the arrest of British spy Alireza Akbari. By paying huge sums of money, the British government hires this person and turns him into a professional spy, and even grants him British citizenship to build trust. Now that this spy has been caught by the Iranian security forces and has confessed his mistakes, a serious blow has been inflicted on England and the European security system.

According to international regulations and standards, interference in the internal affairs of countries is prohibited, and the worst act of a country is to spy against a country with which it has official relations. The arrest of Alireza Akbari and his punishment was a symbol of Iran's independence and authority, and it dealt a heavy blow to England's reputation and aroused the opinion of the world and Europe against this country and its supporters such as France, Germany and America. Therefore, they have to divert the public opinion of the world to another issue with another action, and for this reason, they chose to put the name of IRGC on the list of terrorist groups. Naturally, this decision of the European Union is very ugly and without reasoning and logic and derived from the hostility of England and countries such as Germany, France and the United States against Iran.

This anti-Iranian action is condemned by all countries that adhere to international standards. Europe has always considered itself a supporter of international standards and regulations, and the issued resolution questioned Europe's international credibility and called it a "anti-standards" continent. On the other hand, considering that the IRGC is serious in the fight against terrorism and has sacrificed many martyrs in this way, including Lieutenant General Haj Qassem Soleimani, the European Parliament has placed itself in the ranks of the supporters of terrorism by issuing this resolution.

The action of the European Parliament in placing the Revolutionary Guards on the list of terrorist groups, if it is approved by the Council of Europe; Of course, the probability of that is weak, but it will definitely lead to Iran's countermeasure. Considering the geographical position of Iran and being next to the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, there is a possibility that countermeasures can make Europe regret.

Of course, it is likely that the Council of Europe will not act irrationally like the European Parliament and expose itself to insecurity and danger because the European Parliament's adherence to American policies and the Zionist lobby will be detrimental to Europe itself. Europe should know that if Iran includes all European military institutions in the list of terrorist groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda, it will naturally consider itself obligated to fight against them to eradicate terrorism.