Iran parliament to designate Europeans armies as terrorists

Addressing parliament's open session on Sunday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf condemned the anti-IRGC measure taken by the European Parliament.

The European Parliament's decision to include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the terrorist list showed that the pro-Zionist front has made the European countries make serious miscalculations, Ghalibaf said.

He also stressed that Tehran will use its tools for any countermeasures against such moves.

He further noted that European countries have taken the wrong way against Iran's interests.

Despite being supported by the United States, ISIL terrorism was overthrown by the IRGC and regional people, he said, adding that IRGC is the most unique anti-terrorist organization in the world which eliminated the global threat of this terrorist group.

He also criticized European countries for sponsoring media terrorism against Iran during the recent riots.

