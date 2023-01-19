EU’s IRGC blacklisting out of desperation: Raeisi

Speaking in a cabinet session on Thursday, Raeisi briefly referred to a recent amendment to a resolution by the European Parliament which calls on the EU and its member states to include the IRGC on their terror list.

“This move is out of desperation and it comes after their failed attempts on the streets to deal a blow to Iranian people,” he said, referring to the foreign-backed riots that started in Iran in mid-September 2022 after the death of Mahsa Amini.

Europe thought that it could "stop the Iranian nation" with such measures, he said, Press TV reported.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps is an “official force” and part of Iran’s Armed Forces, Raeisi stressed, adding, “The measure is in contravention of the international law and the UN Charter.”

The remarks come as the European Parliament adopted another resolution on Thursday, calling for more sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities, including Raeisi, as well as putting the IRGC on the EU terrorist list over alleged human rights violations during recent riots.

Iran has already warned the EU about blacklisting the IRGC.

The Wednesday amendment, which was added to an annual foreign policy report, was passed by a vote of 598 in favor and nine against, with 31 abstentions.

It will urge Brussels to blacklist the IRGC military force, the volunteer Basij force, and the IRGC’s Quds Force.

It would also target “any economic and financial activity involving businesses and commercial activities related to, owned, wholly or in part, by, or fronting for, the IRGC or IRGC-affiliated individuals, regardless of their country of operation.”

MNA/PR