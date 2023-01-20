  1. Politics
Jan 20, 2023, 1:09 PM

IRGC biggest anti-terrorism organization in world: Spox

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has described the western countries as the "world club of terrorists" adding that the club hates the IRGC because it is "the largest anti-terrorism entity in the world."

Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a tweet in response to the approval of the European Parliament's anti-IRGC motion that, "Israel's apartheid regime is the biggest organized terrorist entity in the world, the British regime is the founder and the United States regime is its biggest backer."

The foreign ministry's spokesman added, "The reason for the anger of the 'Global Club of Terrorists' at the IRGC is clear. It is because the force is the largest anti-terrorism organization in the world."

 The European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday that calls for blacklisting the IRGC. The resolution has been sent to the European Council to decide on it.

Different Iranian officials have warned against such an action on the part of the EU.

