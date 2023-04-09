Removal of dollar to minimize West dominance on world economy

Russian President’s Special Aide Igor Levitin, who is on a two-day visit to Tehran, met with the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Shamkhani on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed implementing agreements between the two countries in various economic and banking fields, especially speeding up the start of the implementation of the North-South Corridor.

Shamkhani expressed his satisfaction with the volume of economic cooperation between Russia and Iran.

The path that started to reduce the influence of the dollar in regional and international economic exchanges will limit the dominance of the West over the world economy to the minimum, he said.

He also described the finalized initiatives in the field of monetary and banking transactions as an effective model in the field of thwarting the West's illegal sanctions.

Referring to the joint efforts of Iran and Russia in the implementation of the project of the North-South corridor, he said that the corridor has a decisive role in changing the geometry of goods transit in the region.

Levitin, for his part, expressed Moscow's readiness to invest in different economic sectors of Iran, including steel, oil, and petrochemicals.

