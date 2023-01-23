Several billion dollars of Iran's frozen assets released

Stating that the whole country is full of economic capacities and opportunities, Mokhber stressed that the current exchange rate fluctuations are caused by the enemies' media and psychological propaganda.

Referring to Iran's vast capacities in the field of mines, the Iranian first vice president said, "With the production of one million copper cathodes, we will have 10 billion dollars of profit and income for the country. But so far, only seven percent of the copper mines in the country have been discovered, and Iran ranks sixth in terms of reserves and eighteenth in terms of production."

Emphasizing that the current Iranian government has focused on investing in different sectors, Mokhber added, "About 65 projects with a value of 18.5 billion dollars have been defined in the mining and industries sector, and some of these projects are being implemented."

"In the petrochemical sector, 21 projects with a value of $13 billion, in the oil fields sector, 16 projects with a value of $56 billion, in the industrial sector, 6 projects with a value of $7 billion, and in the agricultural sector, (different) plans with a value of $5 billion have been developed, some of which have entered the stage of implementation and operation," he added.

