VP calls for developing Iran-Russia natl. currency in trade

He made the remarks in his meeting with the visiting Russian President’s Special Aide Igor Levitin in Tehran on Wednesday evening and stressed that Tehran is ready to increase the volume of trade exchanges with Moscow.

Iran and Russia should make their utmost efforts to expand the use of the local currencies of the two countries in bilateral trade exchanges as soon as possible, Mokhber added.

The First Vice President also emphasized the need to speed up the implementation of the Rasht-Astara Railway project and noted that If this project is implemented quickly, it will be an important step in the development of bilateral transit activities.

In addition to meeting the needs and interests of the two countries, the trade cooperation between Tehran and Moscow can also meet the nneds of markets and also requirements of the region in order to achieve more benefits for the two nations, Mokhber underlined.

While inviting the Russian Prime Minister to visit Tehran, he also appreciated the holding of Summit of Caspian Sea littoral states which was recently held in Russian capital of Moscow.

During the meeting, Russian President Special Aide, for his part, emphasized Moscow's readiness to expand cooperation with Tehran in various areas, especially transit, and stated that Russia is ready to participate in developing this field as a joint venture.

Russian companies are ready to expand and accelerate cooperation with Iranian firms, Igor Levitin added.

MA/5628676