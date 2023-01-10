  1. Politics
Jan 10, 2023, 4:00 PM

Iran envoy meets Russian security official in Moscow

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali on Tuesday met and held talks with the Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov.

Jalali and Veneditov, during the meeting, discussed the latest state of Tehran-Moscow bilateral relations as well as the reciprocal visit of high-ranking officials of the two countries.

Pursuing the results of the recent visit of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev to Tehran, ways to deepen and strengthen Iran-Russia bilateral relations in all fields, the North-South Corridor, and the latest regional and international developments were among other topics discussed between the parties.

The two sides also decided to continue the bilateral consultations.

Nikolai Patrushev paid a visit to Tehran in November at the official invitation of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

The two top security officials held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed a number of regional and international issues.

Patrushev also met with other high-ranking Iranian political and economic officials to discuss the development and expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation on the international stage.

