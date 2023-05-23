Iraq national security advisor to visit Iran: report

Qassim Al-Araji is scheduled to visit Tehran soon in a bid to hold talks with Iranian officials on safeguarding common borders, Arab media reported.

The visit aims to address controlling the common borders and countering the activities of some opposition grouplets.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and the authorities of the Kurdistan region are deploying security guards on the border, the source added.

During the visit, Iraqi National Security Adviser is to deliver a report to Iran on the taken measures in line with protecting borders.

On May 20, Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said that the Iraqi government is committed to expelling terror groups in the north and Iran is waiting for action in that regard.

