Iraqi media report drone attack in Sinjar killed three

The local Iraqi Kurdish media said on Wednesday that a vehicle reported to have belonged to the PKK was targeted in a UAV attack that took place in downtown Sinjar on Wednesday morning.
The local media said that at least two people were killed while their vehicle was targeted in a drone attack.
The local Iraqi Kurdish media also said a passerby was also killed in the attack and another was also wounded.
Sinjar is a town in the Sinjar District of the Nineveh Province in northern Iraq.
This was the second drone attack carried out by the Turkish military in the past three days.
MNA
Your Comment