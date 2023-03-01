Iraqi media report drone attack in Sinjar killed three

The local Iraqi Kurdish media said on Wednesday that a vehicle reported to have belonged to the PKK was targeted in a UAV attack that took place in downtown Sinjar on Wednesday morning.

The local media said that at least two people were killed while their vehicle was targeted in a drone attack.

The local Iraqi Kurdish media also said a passerby was also killed in the attack and another was also wounded.

Sinjar is a town in the Sinjar District of the Nineveh Province in northern Iraq.

This was the second drone attack carried out by the Turkish military in the past three days.

